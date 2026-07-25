Madical issue

Assalamu Alaikum / Hello everyone,

I am going through a very difficult time right now. I have been diagnosed with kidney stones and I am also facing serious liver-related issues. I need ongoing medical tests and treatment, including medication and the cost of treating the kidney stones.

Unfortunately, I suffered a major loss in the stock market recently. Because of that, I am no longer able to manage my medical and medicine expenses. At this moment, I don’t have a single penny left to continue my treatment or even pay for the necessary tests.

I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart, hoping for your kind support. Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, will help me continue my treatment and get back on my feet.

If you are willing to help, please contact me or send your contribution through [ibn AE220500000000029043415 ].

Your help and prayers mean a lot to me in this tough time. Thank you so much for reading and for any support you can offer.

May Allah bless you all.