Madeline's YWAM Journey

Hello! I am raising funds for a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission(YWAM), because I believe that this is the next step that God has for me. I am leaving childhood, and as I begin my adult journey, YWAM will help me develop an even stronger foundation in Christ. Throughout the next six months that the DTS lasts I will grow exponentially, because every aspect of my time with YWAM will be dedicated solely to learning and connecting with Jesus. I am very excited, and I thank you for all of your support.

With love,

Madeline