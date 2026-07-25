Madeline and family financial crisis

Hello My name is Madeline, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help. Today, I am reaching out with a humble heart in hopes of finding support for my family during one of the most difficult times of our lives.





After being involved in a serious car

accident, I was unable to work for a period of time. Since then, I have been struggling with mounting medical expenses, including hospital bills, physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain management, and ongoing treatment. Being out of work has placed an overwhelming financial burden on me.





As a result of these hardships, I am currently homeless with my four children. We are staying in a hotel because we have nowhere else to go. While I am grateful to have a safe place for us to sleep each night, the daily hotel costs are so expensive that I am unable to save enough money for the security deposit, first month’s rent, and other expenses needed to move into a permanent home.





My greatest wish is simply to give my children a stable place to call home. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward housing costs, medical expenses, and helping us rebuild our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give. Your generosity gives my children and me hope that brighter days are ahead.





May God bless you and your family for opening your heart to ours.