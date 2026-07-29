Made 4 You

hiii you guys, I made this givesendgo so I can raise money too start up my businesses. A food truck & a moving company. I already came up with the names for my businesses I just need some start up money so I can move forward. I will be selling nothing but Soul Food out of my trucks (chicken, rice, cabbage, sweet potatoes etc etc the list goes on) now with my moving company there is always someone that’s moving in or moving out and that’s where I step in. Im a people person I like meeting new people and having good conversations. In this day and age the world is so negative but I’m not afraid to jump out there and show the people you can do something positive that will benefit you for the rest of your life you just have to make the right choices. The world would be a better place if we all just help each other and if you gotta plan that could benefit everyone execute that plan. Also I been coming up with some fire ideas for the ladies merch coming soon. Alot of people won’t agree with you but you got the ones that will & that is who I do it 4!!!! More blessings 2 you & your family🙏🏼