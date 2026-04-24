Maddy’s Medical Treatment

Madelyn has been put on so many medications since she was 14. Doctors these days just keep prescribing instead of treating. She would like to learn how to live a healthy life without all these chemicals that are ruining her young body. There is unfortunately only one program in this country that helps patients get off these medications, and teach them how to live a life medication free. Please help her meet the goal to be free of these meds.

Thank You

Sincerely

Her Mom Patty