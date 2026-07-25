Mackenzies Road to Recovery

5/13/26: Update: Mackenzie ended up having a set back due to issues with her kidneys. Today they performed a second surgery, all went as planned. :) They are prepping for extubation now. Please continue to pray for Mackenzie as she now has this to deal with along with her rehab of the TBI. Her whole family, including grandma, grandpa and aunt have been in madera since the accident. They are over joyed by the continued love, support and donations they have received. #onedayatatime It’s never too late donate and support this wonderful family! Thank you all so much!









On behalf of the Castle family I share the difficult news of our Mackenzie girl. On April 25th Mackenzie had an accident and is suffering from a traumatic brain injury. She is currently in critical condition but her prognosis is good. I will share more in depth updates on her progress and care plan as I get updates from the family. At this time we are unsure of the longevity of Mackenzie’s stay in the hospital (potentially several months).With this uncertainty and Mackenzie’s current status, her family and grandparents are staying in a hotel near the hospital. Both Esha and Jake will not be working at this time so I am hoping to help offset all of their financial obligations, gas, hotel expenses etc..They are experiencing the unimaginable. Any and all help is appreciated! I know the family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have already received. Mackenzie is loved by so many! Many of you have asked how you can help.. so with the family’s permission, I have set this up in high hopes that our village of people will graciously donate and help with finances so they can focus on Mackenzie’s road to recovery.





I will be setting up a meal train when the rest of the family returns home.





Thank you in advance for supporting Mackenzie and the Castle family! Please continue to pray for our sweet girl! Xo







