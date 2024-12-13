Laying to Rest Macie Savannah Frees

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $5,656
Campaign funds will be received by Tyler Frees
Macie Savannah Frees left this world on November 29, 2024. She was our “rainbow baby,” our hope and promise after losing Judah. There will be a time and place to share more about her story. Suffice it to say the doctors could not find her heartbeat when we went to the ER on Thanksgiving morning. She was a touch under 27 weeks old.
The past two-plus years have been trying. Abri has not worked full-time since we lost Judah, and I am just starting a new job after a gap of employment. Any donations received will go toward laying Macie to rest where her big brother Judah currently is, in Evergreen, Colorado. We have “space” for her already, but there are many other expenses besides the plot itself (flat marker, burial, opening/closing, and various mortuary costs).
We are planning on doing a small, private ceremony for family alone. Thank you for the love and understanding towards our families. We look forward to seeing any friends who would like to meet together at a later time.
1 Peter 1:22-25
"Now that you have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for each other, love one another deeply, from the heart. For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.
For, “All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field;
the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord endures forever.”
And this is the word that was preached to you.
Love and prayers from the Hewitt family
I don’t even have the words. So sorry for your loss.
Sending love to all of you.
You and Abri continue to be on our hearts and in our prayers. Sending our love.
This absolutely grieves my heart. Sending lots of love & prayers.
We love you and will always be here to walk with you however we can. We are continuing to pray for you guys.
You all are so loved. My only comfort is knowing sweet Macie is with her big brother, Judah.
I am so very sorry for y'alls loss. My heart hurts and cannot even imagine how your's are hurting. Sending lots of healing prayers and love🙏💔🙏😔🙏
Words just can’t express…I’m so, so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family during this time knowing it’s only the Lord who can give you a peace that goes beyond understanding. I’m so sorry.
Keeping you guys in our prayers.
We are so very sorry for your loss. There are just no words..”The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” Psalm 34:18. May you feel His presence and His comfort today..in Jesus’s name.
Praying for you Abri & Tyler.
Praying over you all - my heart breaks and grieves with you and your beautiful family.
Love you, grieving with you.
Aubrey and Tyler, Grieving with you on the passing of your precious Macie. Sending you our deepest love.
Praying for you guys
Sending love to you all.
I am so sorry for your loss, sweet friends. We are praying for your family.
December 13th, 2024
Hi all,
Thank you so much for your generosity at this time. This is a huge blessing and it takes a massive weight off of our family's shoulders. We truly appreciate it, and words can't do it justice.
Overall we are doing ok, and we will finally have the burial this weekend. We do not have any answers yet from doctors and specialists on what happened that ended Macie's life prematurely.
If you are interested, Abri will be hosting a time at our house for friends and loved ones to visit. We will see if we can send that information to all those here, and probably create a Facebook event if you'd like to stop by.
I've included my favorite picture of Abri and Macie together - one in which she looks right at home in her Mama's arms, and at peace. We know she is at peace now, so that is comforting.
-Tyler
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.