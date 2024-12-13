Laying to Rest Macie Savannah Frees

Macie Savannah Frees left this world on November 29, 2024. She was our “rainbow baby,” our hope and promise after losing Judah. There will be a time and place to share more about her story. Suffice it to say the doctors could not find her heartbeat when we went to the ER on Thanksgiving morning. She was a touch under 27 weeks old.

The past two-plus years have been trying. Abri has not worked full-time since we lost Judah, and I am just starting a new job after a gap of employment. Any donations received will go toward laying Macie to rest where her big brother Judah currently is, in Evergreen, Colorado. We have “space” for her already, but there are many other expenses besides the plot itself (flat marker, burial, opening/closing, and various mortuary costs).

We are planning on doing a small, private ceremony for family alone. Thank you for the love and understanding towards our families. We look forward to seeing any friends who would like to meet together at a later time.





1 Peter 1:22-25

"Now that you have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for each other, love one another deeply, from the heart. For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.

For, “All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field;

the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord endures forever.”

And this is the word that was preached to you.



