Maci-Jo's Disney Imagination Campus Workshop

Maci-Jo has been selected to participate in an immersive Disney Imagination Campus workshop for Orchestra at Disneyland. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that combines hands-on learning with the magic of Disneyland itself.





The workshop will let Maci-Jo engage in education that comes to life in an inspiring and fun way. We're raising funds to help cover the costs of this trip so Maci-Jo can make the most of this experience.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for helping make this possible.