Join Me on My Costa Rica Mission Journey

This summer, I am blessed with a fantastic opportunity to travel to Costa Rica for a one-month internship and ministry experience. I will be working in a Christian-run safe home that rescues children from sex trafficking and organ harvesting. By the grace of God, these children have been rescued, and I am honored to work directly with them as part of my post-graduate internship after earning my Masters Degree in Clinical Counseling.

During my time there, I will assist the on-site psychologist in supporting the children’s healing, as well as help with caretaking, meals, cleaning, and teaching English. My hope is to be another person who can show these children God’s love and help them on their long journey of recovery. This experience is not only a step in my professional journey but also a calling to serve those who need compassion and hope the most.





Your support—whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial gifts—means so much to me and to the children and staff at the safe home. The funds raised will go toward tuition, transportation, meals, laundry, Spanish practice, and ministry expenses. Please join me in praying for the children, the rescuers, and everyone involved in this ministry. If you would like updates during my trip or want to learn more, I would love to include you.





Thank you for considering being part of this mission and helping make a difference in these children’s lives.







