Please help me reach my goal of getting a new MacBook Pro! I’ll be using it not only to stream higher-quality content for my amazing community, but also to build and grow the businesses I’ve been working so hard to create. This is more than just a computer to me—it’s an investment in my future and a tool that will help me create better content, stay consistent, and pursue my dreams.

With a new MacBook Pro, I’ll be able to edit videos more efficiently, livestream with fewer technical issues, manage my business projects, and continue creating content that entertains, inspires, and brings people together. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, brings me one step closer to making this goal a reality.

I truly appreciate every single person who chooses to support me. Your kindness, encouragement, and generosity mean more than words can express. Thank you for believing in me, my journey, and everything I’m working toward. I’m excited to continue sharing this adventure with all of you, and I can’t wait to show you what’s possible with your support.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! ❤️❤️



