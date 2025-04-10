Hal's Recovery Fund





Hello, friends and family!

We are gathered here today to support Sally OBoyle, the devoted wife of Hal OBoyle, who recently lost his life to cancer. During his illness, Sally spent $17,000 on protocols, supplements, and devices to try and save Hal's life. While these efforts were successful in improving his health, his body was too broken by cachexia muscle wasting to recover.

We miss Hal terribly and want to help Sally recover some of these expenses. Every dollar counts, and your donation, no matter how small, is a blessing. If you are unable to donate, please know that Sally appreciates your presence and support during this difficult time.

Let us come together to support Sally in her time of need. Your generosity will help her recover some of the expenses incurred during Hal's treatment and bring some comfort to her and their family.

Thank you for considering this fundraising campaign. Together, we can make a difference in Sally's life and honor Hal's memory.

God bless you all.

---

