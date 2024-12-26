Campaign Image

Defend Chris Lysak

 CAD $394,000

 CAD $225,052

Campaign created by Kim Watson

Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Watson

Defend Chris Lysak

Chris Lysak of Alberta, Canada has been held in a remand detention center since February, 2022 on charges stemming from the Coutts border protest of state imposed vaccine mandates that were destroying our economy and way of life for countless Canadian citizens.

Chris has two young girls who will be spending their second consecutive Christmas without their father. Chris does not have a criminal record and has been denied bail in a troubling case of public interest that has caught international attention.

Everyone has the right to due process and a fair trial with access to reasonable bail. Chris has been charged with conspiracy to murder law enforcement officers which carries a life sentence if convicted. We do not believe that Chris is guilty of these outrageous accusations and deserves the same kind of spirited, thoughtful and robust defense that is the right of every Canadian man and woman.

Unfortunately, Chris and his family have been stretched to their breaking point in enduring this ongoing legal nightmare. Unable to work and with an elderly father to care for, he is at the mercy of the justice system. If no one comes to his rescue, his chances of success are grim this late into the proceedings.

All is not lost, however. There is a highly capable and well respected legal team ready and waiting to assist. This is a time sensitive matter due to the late stages of proceedings, we are in the 11th hour of retaining effective legal counsel that can deliver a positive outcome and have only days to come up with the necessary retainer.

If we the people do not defend ourselves, what fate do we deserve ?

Chris tried his best to stand for all of us against what he believed was a gross instance of government overreach and persecution. When we were denied access to our own family funerals, stripped of employment, education, our families divided and worse due to the ongoing policy directed from Ottawa, Chris and many others showed up to stand in the way. We must act in kind and protect this man and prove to his daughters and the world that the people of this country he so strongly believed in do not stop at mere words.

Chris needs our help. It's him today. Who is it tomorrow?

Your son? Your father?

You?

Canadians dont leave Canadians behind.

**
CHRIS LYSAK HAS PERSONALLY GIVEN BLESSING TO THIS ENDEAVOR. INQUERIES AND QUESTIONS CAN BE DIRECTED TO LYSAKDEFENSE@PROTONMAIL.COM

ALL FUNDS RECEIVED WILL BE EXPEDIENTLY DELIVERED TO THE TRUST ACCOUNT OF THE LYSAK LEGAL TEAM

PERTINENT UPDATES WILL BE POSTED AS PROGRESS IS MADE
Patriotic Canadian
$ 50.00 CAD
18 days ago

Thank you Chris. As a father of 3 young girls I can appreciate the monumental sacrifice you made, and the suffering your family has endured at the hands of our injustice system. Thing are always a little tight around Christmas, but we all have to do our part to support the courageous folks among us. Together we can overcome this tyranny! Merry Christmas to you and your family from me and mine!

JohnH
$ 25.00 CAD
19 days ago

Hope this helps... Best Wishes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
19 days ago

Philippe Delamare
$ 25.00 CAD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
19 days ago

All that it takes for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing. I am sorry for what our government has put you through. But I am also grateful that men such as you live. God please send angels to protect you and all the people that stood up against this corrupt global tyrannical order, give us a miracle and give humanity justice it so needs right now.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
19 days ago

I pray God gives you justice!!! I pray you are vindicated and that all your needs are met!

Rio D
$ 25.00 CAD
19 days ago

Susan Ingimundson
$ 21.00 CAD
1 month ago

JackD
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Hang in there Chris. Ordinary Canadians know this is a charge that is full of ! Warmly from Toronto

Paul Scrivner
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

MILI KUS
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Chris, you are a hero. Praying for you and your family.

Shawna OConnell
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Donna Dee
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Jeff Larocque
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Ken Gerhardt
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

BradM
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keep up the fight!

Teresa G
$ 15.00 CAD
2 months ago

I simply cannot believe what our Canadian Judicial System has become. I am losing faith in the UCP government also, with their ineffectual handling of these Coutts cases ,and the case of Sheila Annette Lewis being left to die because she was unable to be vaccinated, and therefore was told she could not receive a transplant she was already on the list to get. Lord have mercy! Keep the faith in God.

Christmas

December 26th, 2024

Merry Christmas! Wishing you all happiness, love & peace.

1 Year Fund Raising

November 8th, 2024

Today marks the 1 year of fund raising for Chris Lysak.  You all have been incrediable with supporting Chris with his lawyer fees and emotional support for him and his daughters.  Once again, before the holidays come upon us - I am asking for you to dig deep so we can get Mr. Song completely paid off. 
We are working on a video advertisement to raise funds from more content creators... stay tuned. 
Thank you all.. Words cannot express how appreciated you all are. 
Kim

Summer Ends

September 3rd, 2024

We started this campaign 302 days ago.  I am astounded at all the support you all have shown with donations and prayers.  As we inch closer to getting this campaign closed, please keep Chris and his daughters in your prayers.  Chris is still trying to get his life back on track and is doing well, but the enormous weight of the legal bill still weighs.  Once again, I am asking for the help of this generous community.   If you wish to send a message or donate directly to his legal trust fund you can e-transfer to LysakLegalFund@protonmail.com - rough calculations we are aproximately $75-80 K shy of lifting this heavy burden from Chris's very large shoulders.  
I could never convey how greatful and appreciative you are to Chris, Kevin and myself.  Thank you for your unwavering support. 
Update May 21, 2024

May 21st, 2024

I apologize for not updating everyone sooner. It took sometime to get all of the online streams revenue together and life got busy. 
The legal fund is still $88,000.00 short of paying Mr. Song's complete bill. 
I am proud and inspired by all of you that stepped up. Once again, we are asking to not only give, but to share and promote Chris' campaign so we can get the legal bill completely paid off.

Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated.

Freedom isn't Free

February 10th, 2024

Chris Lysak was released from Lethbridge Remand on Tuesday February 6, 2024.
An amazing lawyer and even more amazing community helped to get him home to his daughters.  Mr. Song took 20% off of Chris's defense bill.  Rough accounting .. we still need to raise approximately $160,000.00 (This includes Taxes and Fee's from Mr. Song's office) 
Let's get it done and not leave this man with a huge debt. 
Ne quis post tergum

Ground Hog Day

February 2nd, 2024

The amount has been updated to reflect the total amount of Daniel Song's final bill to get Chris released from jail and back home with his girls. The amount was rounded up to include taxes, transfer fees and GSG fees.  All related receipts will be made public on Chris Lysak's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/285319267830256
Thank you all for your continued support. It's been a long road, but we are on the home stretch.  




Update: December 28, 2023 Update

December 28th, 2023

(Jack from Toronto) Chris's legal defense fund originally required a retainer of $200,000 for Daniel Song to take the case.  Between the GSG and private donations sent directly to Song's office the original money collected and sent for the $200,000 was $183,000 - which Daniel agreed to take the case even though we were short of the original goal of $200,000.
The way GSG works is there is a 5 day hold on the 1st days donations*, then a 3 day hold on additional days donations. After that waiting time, we can request the payout and that is another 72 hour hold before it is deposited into the bank account specifically set up for Chris's defense fund. Also, note that GSG does take a fee from each of the donations. The fee is 3.5% + $0.30 per donation.  So the totals you see are what was donated, but does not show the fees taken from each donation.
Chris has a Facebook page where he posts daily updates.  You can interact with him by leaving messages and comments, his friend Terry reads the messages to him daily. You can find him at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/285319267830256

January 22 will be Chris's 50th birthday. Please consider donating here as a birthday gift. 
Chris, Kevin and I appreciate all of your support, prayers and encouragement. 
God Bless

*The 5 day hold turned into a 10 day hold due to person(s) reporting this fundraiser as fraudulent. Thankfully these allegations were disproved.

December 11, 2023 Update

December 12th, 2023

Chris has been extremely grateful and humbled by your generosity. We have a new lawyer, Daniel Song, and because of the caliber of his previous work and the  expertise that he brings to the table we need to retain him at all costs. This is not going to be cheap or easy, but I have faith that this community can come through again. I know this is a difficult time of year to ask people to donate to the cause, but let's remember that what is happening to these men could have happened to any one of us who participated in the events at Coutts. Sic Semper Tyrannis!

