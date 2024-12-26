Defend Chris Lysak

Chris Lysak of Alberta, Canada has been held in a remand detention center since February, 2022 on charges stemming from the Coutts border protest of state imposed vaccine mandates that were destroying our economy and way of life for countless Canadian citizens.



Chris has two young girls who will be spending their second consecutive Christmas without their father. Chris does not have a criminal record and has been denied bail in a troubling case of public interest that has caught international attention.



Everyone has the right to due process and a fair trial with access to reasonable bail. Chris has been charged with conspiracy to murder law enforcement officers which carries a life sentence if convicted. We do not believe that Chris is guilty of these outrageous accusations and deserves the same kind of spirited, thoughtful and robust defense that is the right of every Canadian man and woman.



Unfortunately, Chris and his family have been stretched to their breaking point in enduring this ongoing legal nightmare. Unable to work and with an elderly father to care for, he is at the mercy of the justice system. If no one comes to his rescue, his chances of success are grim this late into the proceedings.



All is not lost, however. There is a highly capable and well respected legal team ready and waiting to assist. This is a time sensitive matter due to the late stages of proceedings, we are in the 11th hour of retaining effective legal counsel that can deliver a positive outcome and have only days to come up with the necessary retainer.



If we the people do not defend ourselves, what fate do we deserve ?



Chris tried his best to stand for all of us against what he believed was a gross instance of government overreach and persecution. When we were denied access to our own family funerals, stripped of employment, education, our families divided and worse due to the ongoing policy directed from Ottawa, Chris and many others showed up to stand in the way. We must act in kind and protect this man and prove to his daughters and the world that the people of this country he so strongly believed in do not stop at mere words.



Chris needs our help. It's him today. Who is it tomorrow?



Your son? Your father?



You?



Canadians dont leave Canadians behind.



**

CHRIS LYSAK HAS PERSONALLY GIVEN BLESSING TO THIS ENDEAVOR. INQUERIES AND QUESTIONS CAN BE DIRECTED TO LYSAKDEFENSE@PROTONMAIL.COM



ALL FUNDS RECEIVED WILL BE EXPEDIENTLY DELIVERED TO THE TRUST ACCOUNT OF THE LYSAK LEGAL TEAM



PERTINENT UPDATES WILL BE POSTED AS PROGRESS IS MADE