Defend Chris Lysak

Thank you Chris. As a father of 3 young girls I can appreciate the monumental sacrifice you made, and the suffering your family has endured at the hands of our injustice system. Thing are always a little tight around Christmas, but we all have to do our part to support the courageous folks among us. Together we can overcome this tyranny! Merry Christmas to you and your family from me and mine!
Hope this helps... Best Wishes!
All that it takes for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing. I am sorry for what our government has put you through. But I am also grateful that men such as you live. God please send angels to protect you and all the people that stood up against this corrupt global tyrannical order, give us a miracle and give humanity justice it so needs right now.
I pray God gives you justice!!! I pray you are vindicated and that all your needs are met!
Hang in there Chris. Ordinary Canadians know this is a charge that is full of ! Warmly from Toronto
Chris, you are a hero. Praying for you and your family.
Keep up the fight!
I simply cannot believe what our Canadian Judicial System has become. I am losing faith in the UCP government also, with their ineffectual handling of these Coutts cases ,and the case of Sheila Annette Lewis being left to die because she was unable to be vaccinated, and therefore was told she could not receive a transplant she was already on the list to get. Lord have mercy! Keep the faith in God.
December 26th, 2024
Merry Christmas! Wishing you all happiness, love & peace.
November 8th, 2024
Today marks the 1 year of fund raising for Chris Lysak. You all have been incrediable with supporting Chris with his lawyer fees and emotional support for him and his daughters. Once again, before the holidays come upon us - I am asking for you to dig deep so we can get Mr. Song completely paid off.
We are working on a video advertisement to raise funds from more content creators... stay tuned.
Thank you all.. Words cannot express how appreciated you all are.
Kim
September 3rd, 2024
May 21st, 2024
I apologize for not updating everyone sooner. It took sometime to get all of the online streams revenue together and life got busy.
The legal fund is still $88,000.00 short of paying Mr. Song's complete bill.
I am proud and inspired by all of you that stepped up. Once again, we are asking to not only give, but to share and promote Chris' campaign so we can get the legal bill completely paid off.
Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated.
February 10th, 2024
Chris Lysak was released from Lethbridge Remand on Tuesday February 6, 2024.
An amazing lawyer and even more amazing community helped to get him home to his daughters. Mr. Song took 20% off of Chris's defense bill. Rough accounting .. we still need to raise approximately $160,000.00 (This includes Taxes and Fee's from Mr. Song's office)
Let's get it done and not leave this man with a huge debt.
Ne quis post tergum
February 2nd, 2024
The amount has been updated to reflect the total amount of Daniel Song's final bill to get Chris released from jail and back home with his girls. The amount was rounded up to include taxes, transfer fees and GSG fees. All related receipts will be made public on Chris Lysak's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/285319267830256
Thank you all for your continued support. It's been a long road, but we are on the home stretch.
December 28th, 2023
(Jack from Toronto) Chris's legal defense fund originally required a retainer of $200,000 for Daniel Song to take the case. Between the GSG and private donations sent directly to Song's office the original money collected and sent for the $200,000 was $183,000 - which Daniel agreed to take the case even though we were short of the original goal of $200,000.
The way GSG works is there is a 5 day hold on the 1st days donations*, then a 3 day hold on additional days donations. After that waiting time, we can request the payout and that is another 72 hour hold before it is deposited into the bank account specifically set up for Chris's defense fund. Also, note that GSG does take a fee from each of the donations. The fee is 3.5% + $0.30 per donation. So the totals you see are what was donated, but does not show the fees taken from each donation.
Chris has a Facebook page where he posts daily updates. You can interact with him by leaving messages and comments, his friend Terry reads the messages to him daily. You can find him at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/285319267830256
January 22 will be Chris's 50th birthday. Please consider donating here as a birthday gift.
Chris, Kevin and I appreciate all of your support, prayers and encouragement.
God Bless
*The 5 day hold turned into a 10 day hold due to person(s) reporting this fundraiser as fraudulent. Thankfully these allegations were disproved.
December 12th, 2023
