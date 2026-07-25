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Lymphoma Noma (No More)

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTori Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tori Brown

Lymphoma Noma (No More)

Hello neighbors and community. My name is Tori and I am starting this fundraiser for a school project due in August (week one of the next semester) and to assist a retired veteran with some of her medical bills. Unfortunately, this country has struggled to uplift those that have served their lives to protect our country. I had the pleasure to meet a wonderful woman who has served in our Air Force for over eight years. Now that she is in her 60s her health has affected her in many ways. The assistance given to her via the VA has not been able to cover a majority of her health bills. She had been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer two years ago, which has skyrocketed her expenses. Throughout her struggles with lymphoma she was also abandoned by her husband. Due to the many health problems she has acquired and the lack of assistance from her family, I wanted to make my school project mean something for her. I am trying to raise $5000 that will go directly to our loved Air Force veteran. I may not be the best with my way of words, but this is something that she really needs. This would be an unexpected blessing for her, with the hope to help her improve or maintain her lifestyle. Feel free to reach out to me for more information as I am trying to keep her identity anonymous. Thank you all for taking your time to read this and for your support.

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