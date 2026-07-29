Sarah's Lyme Treatment Fund

Hey Everyone!





We appreciate everyone's support, through prayer and your gift as well! We are truly grateful for all the people around us. We ended up needing to stay for another week due to some more test Sarah needed to undergo. We have been home now for about 5 weeks, Sarah is still very tired and has found some side effects from the treatment which is to be expected and are in contact with Dr Micheal. From here we are recovering this can take up to 6-12 months, the journey is not over yet, but we are looking forward one day at a time for Sarah to recover from her Chronic Lyme.





Please keep us in your prayers as we continue this journey.













Hello everyone,





For several years, I have watched my wife, Sarah, quietly battle persistent fatigue, unexplained neurological and physical symptoms, and unanswered questions about her health. Finally, after doing blood tests through ArminLabs in Germany, her test results showed Lyme disease and co-infections, which gave us a direction for treatment.





I spent some time speaking with and looking into many clinics in Canada, the United States, and Europe that offered a suitable treatment plan for Sarah. We ended up choosing the Villa Medigrün Clinic in Germany because of the extensive testing done by Dr. Michael and his 15 years of experience with chronic illness.





I will be accompanying Sarah as she undergoes treatment over 3-4 weeks in April. Her care plan will include intravenous, ozone, and stem cell therapies and a year of aftercare with Dr. Michael as this treatment will take a year and beyond to see full benefits.





The cost for the medical treatment alone is approximately $40,000.00. We are only looking to raise funds to cover the cost of medical expenses - donations will not cover accommodations and flights.

If you would consider donating to help ease the financial burden for this treatment, we would both be so grateful this can be done here or through arjanschilt92@gmail.com. Another way you could support us is through your prayers, which we value the most.





Although this decision was hard to make, we feel very thankful for the opportunity to address some of Sarah's health concerns. My hope and prayer is to see Sarah experience healing and regain strength. We are optimistic that this treatment will offer clarity and a clear path forward to support her health.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for keeping us in your prayers,

Arjan Schilt



