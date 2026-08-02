Lyme disease treatment medical needs

I have been struggling with auto immune complications and extreme pain for over 12 yrs. I have been unable to work for the last 8 yrs. I'm on social security disability, but it only covers some of my needs. I'm in need of buying a medical bed and lift chair to help me stand, lie down, or recline. I also have expenses to travel out of state to Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment. I'm in need of help paying additional medical needs and care including medications and supplements. Thank you for any help; all donations of any size are appreciated. I am also deeply thankful for your prayers.