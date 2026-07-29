LVNG YOUTH FUNDRAISER

Help LaVida NextGen youth grow in Christ and spread the gospel. ﻿﻿﻿﻿





LVNG Ministry Proposal





The youth of LaVida church located in Fruitland Park Florida are ready to grow spiritually, reach out locally, and impact globally. We need your help. Partner with us and donate today to further the kingdom work we are aiming to accomplish. The youth in this ministry are on fire for the Lord and eager to share the good news. We are grateful for all donations and prayers. Thank you, God bless you and multiply your contribution.





Project Overview

Objective: Empowering youth to encounter God, share the Gospel, and serve global communities.

Name: La Vida NextGen Faith Initiative

Target: $15,000

Duration: 6 months

Purpose: Funding spiritual growth, local outreach, and global impact.





Funding Pillars





1. Christian Conventions ($5,000)

What: Florida youth conferences and spiritual retreats. Covers: financial barriers, allowing students to experience life-changing spiritual renewal. Impact: Deepens personal faith through worship and teaching. Value: Builds strong community bonds among peer groups.

2. Local Evangelism ($3,000)

Covers: Community outreach. Hosting fun local youth events with attention to sports and the arts. Impact: Shares the Gospel directly with local unchurched youth. Value: Equips students with practical faith-sharing skills.Trains students to confidently share their testimony locally. Helps encourage servitude and love for their neighbor.





3. Foreign Missions ($7,000)

Covers: Eventually being able to coordinate short-term mission trips to build infrastructure and Provide vital humanitarian aid. it would also cover airfare, supplies, and construction materials for a short-term trip. Impact: Provides spiritual support to global communities. Helps youth understand what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Value: Broadens student perspectives on global church needs.





Social Media : Follow us for Regular updates featuring project milestones and mission goals shared through Instagram and TikTok.

https://www.instagram.com/lvng.youth?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==







