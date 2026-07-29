LVBD Event photo backdrop

Hey LVBD folks! We have really started to keep regular events rolling along, and for a while now I've hoped to have a Step & Repeat banner that we could all use for taking photos at our many fun events! Of course this isn't mandatory but with our ever growing size, even a few bucks will go a long way. I know in my heart it'll be a great addition at bottle shares, outings, releases, etc. Our mission statement has always been "Creating an Authentic Experience" and our events really reflect that. Thank you all for your continued support in us being the best bourbon group anywhere!

*Update! We hit and surpassed the original goal of $250 for our board in less than 24 hours! I couldn't be happier and we'd love to run even further with this and get a table cover as well for when we have shares! I'm going to keep the campaign open longer and let's see what we can do!Seriously from the bottom of my heart I thank you all that are helping make this possible!





Andrew Meilinger

Lehigh Valley Bourbon Drinkers