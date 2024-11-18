Support Lunga's Bible College training

Hello dear friends

My name is Lunga Makhanya, and I'm a 1st-year student at George Whitefield College (GWC) doing a bachelor of Theology, where I am being trained to love God through scripture and to minister His word to the church and the world. I would like to ask for your help, please assist me in studying by supporting me financially, and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

I am asking for help with $550 per month to help me get through my studies. These funds would help me cover my medical fees for my severe asthma, books, and family assistance. My college, GWC, has done so much to get me to college with a bursary but sadly cannot cover all my costs.

I came to bible college because I have a passion and love for serving kids, youth, and students in my community. I love seeing them grow in their faith, love, and knowledge of God. So I felt a strong call and burn in my heart to come to college and grow myself in love and knowledge of God and Jesus so I can serve His people well. I have an asthmatic condition that I barely have under control because I cannot afford the monthly medication that costs $115 per month. So far I've been getting by, but it is becoming harder to breathe day by day, and I would be grateful to be helped with this.

I also have an ailing mother at home in Johannesburg, whom I cannot care for as I'm far away in Cape Town. She has had mental breakdowns and needs care but my family cannot afford it, my extended family has done all to help but they are struggling too. Even though I cannot be there physically as his son, I would like your help to support her from afar. This has been causing me a lot of pain and stress, and I have been struggling to study while worried about her. Lastly, theological studies are expensive and need expensive books and electronic libraries. So I ask you to please give, to help with books & study material because they help with my studies about God and other difficult ideas in theology.

My final request is for prayer. Please pray for me about all these things I have been going through as a student for the next four years. Please pray for my mother and family and all that they are going through. And please anyone who will and has supported me to be able to continue to do so.





In Christ's love

Lunga