Lunch Sets for House of Blessing Backpack Program

Stratford Community, we need your help!





Every year, Stratford House of Blessing gives away hundreds of backpacks of school supplies to children in our community. Last year, they gave away over 390!





This year, we are hoping to add a Tupperware lunch set to each and every backpack that is given! The lunch set will include a 750 ml water bottle, along with a matching divided lunch container.





Each set is donated at cost ($17). No one is profiting but the children.

Thank you for your incredible support!





To read more about the Off to School Smiling Program, visit the website of Stratford House of Blessing at:

https://www.shob.org/off-to-school-smiling