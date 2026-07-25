Lumpy and Alison total loss house fire

My name is Eric and I have been asked by several people how they can help Lumpy(my brother Ryan Dobson) and Alison(my sister in law) during this very difficult time. They are truly the best and are the type of people that would give the shirts off their back to help anyone in need. Yesterday morning Lumpy came home from a routine trip to Walmart to find his home engulfed in flames. Thankfully they are ok physically, but were only able to salvage enough to fill a 5 gallon bucket, they lost EVERYTHING. While they would probably never ask for help, I know that they would definitely appreciate having some help. My heart breaks for them. I am confident that God will provide them with their necessities and get them through this. This money will be used for clothing, food, toiletries, hotel stays, and helping them to get through the next few weeks while they figure out where they will staying while they rebuild. If you have the means to help them with a donation it would be greatly appreciated. These funds will go directly to Ryan and Alison Dobson. God bless you and please pray for them! Thank you