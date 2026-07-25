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Luminous View Refuge merit DANA for HERMITAGE

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$1,363 USD

Fundraiser created byBhikshuni Trinlae

Fundraiser funds will be received by Luminous View Refuge for Meditation Retreat + Spiritual Care

Luminous View Refuge merit DANA for HERMITAGE

LUMINOUS VIEW REFUGE IS A 501c3 RECOGNIZED
RELIGIOUS NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION!!!

Welcome here to donate toward preparing the hermitage property for contemplative training & spiritual care support for hospice, interfaith chaplaincy, and spiritual counseling support.

Current Dana is welcome for (1) Hermitage Development, (2) Basic & Spiritual Care Operations Support, (3) Wish List Items, (4) Hotel Amitayus Hospice & Visitor Center Capital Campaign

(1) Hermitage Development

We were able to get a 6 acre parcel of mountainous land good for contemplative retreat for a low price (under $25000) within the historical & sacred Southern Ute Indian nation land!

However the property is "undeveloped land" and first needs the dirt access road graded with some water drainage work and the property needs a dirt driveway and a few flat areas created for adobe pods (see aircreteharry videos online), kitchen area, & composting toilets.

We also would like Dan Halsey to come and make the aerial contour maps of the property with suggestions for berm formation to prevent erosion and manage rare but energetic rain water. Dan has extensive experience with sites like ours including in Nepal and Central America, so he is a lucky find!

(2) Basic & Spiritual Care Operations Support Fund

Presently we take no personal reimbursements or stipends for time & energy we provide through spiritual care services but we still need to cover basic support costs for relevant travel & office needs such as phone, mailbox, computer internet costs, etc. In 2025 we have provided over 100 hours of spiritual care & counseling / coaching without costs to those using the services.

(3) Wish List Items

We are happily welcoming donations of :

  • a high clearance pickup truck or jeep (old but good is great)
  • small rv camper like Liberty Little Guy Mini Max
  • ATV


(4) Hospice & Visitor Center Capital Campaign

A 6-acre property below the hermitage land with an old but sturdy wooden cottage at the road level is currently available for approximately $100k. 

We are looking for an angel to buy this and sell it to Luminous View Refuge as a rent to own arrangement to use for our office and operations HQ for the short term and develop it into a hospice and end-of-life refuge for spiritually-minded persons and families. It will also function as a visitor center for visiting teachers & clergy & for local interfaith gatherings.

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