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Lumbar Pain Fighter: Heal My Hope Fund

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$340 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Dinnerman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beth Goyim Messianic Congregation

Lumbar Pain Fighter: Heal My Hope Fund

🌟 **From Facing Life's Fall to Rising Again** 🌟 Every story has a turning point, and mine started with an unexpected stumble. That fall wasn’t just physical; it shook me to my core because living with Parkinson's disease means every step is delicate. You see, balance isn't something you have when you move through life gracefully like a dancer or an athlete. For someone like me managing Parkinson’s—where movement can be stiff and unpredictable—every misstep feels monumental. I fell hard, hitting my right knee, shoulder, hip, and lumbar spine all at once. And in that moment of impact, pain wasn't just inevitable; it was excruciating. I have a high tolerance for pain, but even I felt overwhelmed by the sharp stabs radiating through my back. It’s not easy to admit this, but sometimes life requires us to step out from behind our own eyes and ask others to help bear our burdens. That's why I’m here today—to share a piece of my journey with you all. At Little Mountain Chiropractic Wellness Center, Dr. J Coleman Pannell took one look at me post-fall and knew it was time for action. His plan wasn't just about alleviating the pain from that fall; it was about restoring hope in those small movements we often take for granted—like standing up straight or walking without a limp. I’ve been through tough times before, but this situation felt different. The intensity of my condition meant I needed more than just time to heal; I needed a catalyst to ignite my recovery. That's where you come in! 😊 By donating as little as $10 or spreading the word about our cause, you’re not just helping me regain mobility—you’re rekindling that spark of possibility back into life. Your support could cover everything from essential chiropractic sessions to vital equipment needed for my rehabilitation. Imagine being in constant pain and suddenly waking up one morning without it because someone believed enough in your potential to make a difference. That's the kind of transformation I’m fighting for—a world where physical limitations don’t dictate what we can achieve. If you feel moved by this story, please share it with friends who might want to be part of something bigger than themselves too. Together, let’s turn setbacks into comebacks and prove that every step taken in support is a step towards changing someone's life for the better. 💪🏃‍♂️🌟 Thank you from the bottom of my heart—your kindness makes all the difference.

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