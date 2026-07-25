Luke's Landing

Luke Benjamin Pitts

October 21, 2008 – June 5, 2026

With broken hearts and unwavering faith in God’s promises, we grieve the passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend, Luke Benjamin Pitts, on June 5, 2026, at the age of 17.

Luke lived a life marked by kindness, compassion, creativity, and love. He had a gentle spirit and a genuine heart that effortlessly drew people to him. Those who knew Luke remember his gentle smile, his quiet thoughtfulness, and the way he made others feel genuinely seen, welcomed, and valued.

A gifted athlete, Luke dedicated countless hours to acrobatic gymnastics, pursuing excellence with determination and grace. Yet his talents extended far beyond the gym. Luke was deeply artistic and musically gifted, finding joy in creativity and beauty wherever he encountered it each day. He loved creating music and art, beautifully expressing himself through both.

Luke faithfully served at church as a member of the media and camera team, using his talents behind the scenes to help others fully experience the joy of worshipping and connecting with God. He loved serving and being part of something greater than himself.

He had a special love for animals and a tender heart toward all living things. Whether with family, friends, teammates, church members, or the animals he adored, Luke’s instinct was always kindness.

Luke left this world with only love in his heart. Those who knew him well know that kindness was his nature, gentleness was his strength, and love was the legacy he leaves behind. Though he faced emotions that felt overwhelming, that difficult moment does not define his life. The story of Luke is one of love, friendship, faith, creativity, service, and the countless lives he touched.

Luke is survived by his loving parents Carl & Trishia Pitts; his brothers, Nathan, Elijah, and Jude; his grandparents Cindi Sherrod and Lawrence & Lynne Pitts, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, church family, and friends who hold him dear in their hearts.

While our hearts ache deeply with his absence, we find hope of God’s promise: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”— Revelation 21:4





In honor of Luke, we are creating a peaceful gathering place outside of AGSA gym for athletes, friends, and family, where they can be reminded of Luke’s beautiful legacy of love and kindness. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations may be made to Luke’s Landing.

A memorial service celebrating Luke’s life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Summit church, 2575 Marshall Road, San Antonio, Texas 78259.

Luke’s life was a gift. His love remains. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our Luke.