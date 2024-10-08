Liberty University Nursing Mission Trip to Kenya

The Lord is so faithful! I have been blessed with the opportunity to join Liberty University’s School of Nursing to serve in Nairobi, Kenya over spring break this year this upcoming March! This trip will take place over the course of 12 days with the purpose of providing personal care to children, the surrounding community, as well as sharing the love of Christ to those who may not be reached. While in Kenya I have such an incredible opportunity to not only further my nursing education and apply clinical skills, but to also follow my calling in serving others as the hands and feet of Jesus.





While in Nairobi, we will be working alongside Happy Life Children’s Home to provide care for roughly 75 children under the age of 3 years old. The children’s home has rescued over 997 abandoned babies from sewers, dumps, and substance abuse caused by poverty and desperation, giving them a second chance at life. The kind of care we will be providing to these children include; feedings, health assessments, and education. We will also be providing health education to children in a local school, and “stop the bleed” education to staff of the children’s home. As we partner with Jesse Kay Hospital we are able to provide a free clinic for the surrounding community, including inpatient and outpatient services, surgical intervention, and emergency triage. We will be providing care to a community full of poverty and little access to healthcare, with the goal to collaborate with new clinics in rural areas and local churches in order to ensure sustainability.





I am so excited for the opportunity to not only serve but minister on this mission! The trip is being fully funded through donations and I would be so grateful the Lord leads you to donate in whichever way you feel lead to give. We are also looking for any donations of baby/childrens clothes, bottles, toys, and shoes that we can bless the kids with, as well as scrubs for the hospital staff! Above all, I would greatly appreciate prayer support for the safety, success of the trip, and for the Lord to move in the hearts of these people. Pray that the Lord will equip us and provide ways for us to show his love to the people of Kenya. Pray for provision as we care for over 1,000 patients in 3 days. Thank you in advance for your support!

God bless,

Lucy Maust



