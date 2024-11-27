Luke on Outreach in Central Asia

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $8,210
Campaign funds will be received by Luke Elliott
This January, I am going to Central Asia for the outreach phase of my Discipleship Training School at Youth With a Mission (YWAM). From January 3 - March 17, we will be actively ministering to people, distributing Bibles to villages, teaching children English, and conducting other outreaches. I am so excited for the opportunity to grow and let God use me to minister to others.
Central Asia has the least number of Christian workers per capita of any region of the world. The total cost of the almost 3 month outreach is $7000. Would you consider financially partnering with me to serve these precious people, and also praying for our team? Thank you for your love and support! May the Lamb receive the reward of His suffering!
Uncle Jay and I are so proud of you and are praying for a wonderful trip for you while sharing Christ’s word!
We are excited for you Luke and happy to see you following the Lord into the nations to share His love and salvation with those who don’t know Him. We will be praying for you.
Protection, favor and blessings wherever you go! Pastor Christopher and Britta Alam
Luke! Get ready because God is going to use YOU! He has mighty things in store for you, man of God! We are covering you in prayer. Go do His Kingdom work in the power and authority of Christ.
This will be an amazing experience for you!
So proud of you Luke! Love, Aunt Charlene & Uncle Rex
Praying for you Luke. We’re proud of you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.