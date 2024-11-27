Campaign Image

Luke on Outreach in Central Asia

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $8,210

This January, I am going to Central Asia for the outreach phase of my Discipleship Training School at Youth With a Mission (YWAM).  From January 3 - March 17, we will be actively ministering to people, distributing Bibles to villages, teaching children English, and conducting other outreaches. I am so excited for the opportunity to grow and let God use me to minister to others.

Central Asia has the least number of Christian workers per capita of any region of the world.  The total cost of the almost 3 month outreach is $7000.  Would you consider financially partnering with me to serve these precious people, and also praying for our team? Thank you for your love and support!  May the Lamb receive the reward of His suffering! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
22 days ago

Uncle Jay and I are so proud of you and are praying for a wonderful trip for you while sharing Christ’s word!

Anonymous Giver
28 days ago

We are excited for you Luke and happy to see you following the Lord into the nations to share His love and salvation with those who don’t know Him. We will be praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Protection, favor and blessings wherever you go! Pastor Christopher and Britta Alam

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Luke! Get ready because God is going to use YOU! He has mighty things in store for you, man of God! We are covering you in prayer. Go do His Kingdom work in the power and authority of Christ.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

This will be an amazing experience for you!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

So proud of you Luke! Love, Aunt Charlene & Uncle Rex

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Praying for you Luke. We’re proud of you!

