Luke on Outreach in Central Asia

This January, I am going to Central Asia for the outreach phase of my Discipleship Training School at Youth With a Mission (YWAM). From January 3 - March 17, we will be actively ministering to people, distributing Bibles to villages, teaching children English, and conducting other outreaches. I am so excited for the opportunity to grow and let God use me to minister to others.

Central Asia has the least number of Christian workers per capita of any region of the world. The total cost of the almost 3 month outreach is $7000. Would you consider financially partnering with me to serve these precious people, and also praying for our team? Thank you for your love and support! May the Lamb receive the reward of His suffering!