Lucys BCM Mission Trip

Dear friends and family,

I am a current freshman at University of Kentucky, with a major in chemistry on the pre-pharmacy track. Whilst I have been a busy college student, I have also set aside time to grow in my faith by joining an on campus ministry known as the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM). At the BCM I have built some unforgettable relationships with other believers who have helped me in my walk with the Lord. Through this experience, God has given me courage and placed a desire on my heart to tell others about Him. I have been given an amazing opportunity to share my faith with others on a mission trip. The BCM is apart of an organization called "Beach Reach" which has been put in place in Panama City Beach Florida for college students, to share the Love of God and to witness to others how Jesus has transformed lives. God has worked in so many students lives here at my University, and we want to go out and show the world that same Love that they desperately need. I pray that with your help, God will be able to use me as a vessel to share His message with an overwhelming amount of students in Florida, this March. My goal for this mission trip is to raise $1000, which I know with enough prayer and connections is possible! Please keep me in your prayers as this will be my first mission trip.

Love,

Lucy Zakeri