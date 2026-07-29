Lucys cause is about my 3 year old female dog that was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Its a very aggressive bone cancer that is highly metastatic it goes straight to the lungs usually. She has it in her knee area of her back leg. Vet visits and treatment have been costly and still going to have to pay for her euthanasia soon. Im already drowning in vet bills as it is and it's a pay at the time of service thing so needless to say we need help. This has been the most stressful heartbreaking realization to have to come to. We need all the prayers and donations we can get and they will be greatly appreciated.