Lucy Gray Eagle Project: Small Garden, Big Impact

Hello! My name is Lucy Gray, I am in 7th grade and I am currently fundraising for my Eagle Scout project. I plan to build eight micro-gardens with with a total of 62 plants in Johnson Hills Park.

I may be planting a garden but pollinators are not the main focus of my project. The main focus is to make people understand that to make an impact, you don’t have too plant a lot of plants, just one or two still has an impact on the environment.

The campaign money I hope to raise will pay for all the plants I need. This will benefit all the people coming to Johnson Hills to experience the beauty of the environment around them and to notice that even one plant makes an impact.

Thank you so much for your support.