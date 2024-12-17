Rescued Cats & Kittens from Lucille Park

Goal:
On November 8th, I saw a post on NextDoor from someone trying to give away four outdoor kittens in her neighborhood. Thinking it might be a TNR situation, I went down to investigate and found that the kittens were not really being provided for, one had an eye infection and, while not social, they were easy to apprehend. I not only took home the kittens (there are four) and their mother (Maple, who is very sweet), but also another cat who ran over and ate voraciously while I was there (Periwinkle). In total, I rescued six cats that are now in my care. The problem is, I am no longer affiliated with any rescue group and adoptions are slow. No rescue group thus far has been able to help in any way.
Both the adults have had vet care which has added up to almost $500 so far. Maple's surgery was free but there was a charge for testing, however, since she almost died after surgery (not normal!) I took her to a vet (who offered a 20% discount) and did an exam and full blood panel on her to see if there was some underlying issue - there wasn't! but that assurance cost $280. I also took Periwinkle to the vet yesterday for spay surgery. Ended up she was already spayed but her anesthesia, rabies shot, and testing cost about $120. I've also given the kittens approximately $40 worth of FVRCP shots which I had purchased for my own cats.
People have been very generous with supplies so far and I am very thankful for that, but money is very tight right now, and I'm hoping for help with these expenses. Any amount you can provide would be greatly appreciated!
Maple and Periwinkle are ready for homes if anyone is interested. The kittens need more socialization and I'm trying to find a rescue to help with that and their vetting.
Thanks so much for your help!
Thanks for helping these kitties.
Thank you for your compassion and for helping these sweet kitties.
In memory of Shmoo
Hope this helps!
Thank you, Dave!
December 17th, 2024
Thanks everyone for your support so far. Things are going well with the group of six cats I rescued from Lucille Park about six weeks ago. Maple and her friendly daughter, Sunspot, have both found homes thanks to Small Miracles in Ellicott City. I am keeping Charlie, Eclipse has a possible home with my cousin, and Sally and Periwinkle will probably go to barn homes in warmer weather.
I could still use help with paying for the various vet expenses, including a recent $70 vet check for Maple. Maple's health situation has been complicated and expensive although she's come out wonderfully on the other side of all of it (and has already gone home!) The two remaining kittens will be spayed/neutered in a couple of days.
Thanks so much for your kind support and generosity which has allowed me to help these wonderful kitties!
November 26th, 2024
Thanks to all who have given food or supplies so far! Everyone is doing well. Periwinkle and Maple are both fully-vetted and have free roam of the house. I'm still working on the kittens, and have accepted that, besides Sunspot, they won't be conventionally adoptable. They can stay with me until Spring or Summer when hopefully a barn home will become available, unless someone is interested in working with them in the meantime.
I am desperately looking for an adoption program for Sunspot, the friendly kitten. She can be adopted easily while cute and little. I think someone must have handled her and only her, because nobody else has warmed up. The rest of the kittens have spay/neuter appointments in a few weeks.
I've added some expenses to the total. These include $145 for a tray of FVRCP vaccines and syringes. This will ensure that all the cats can have their full series of FVRCP, which is important to protect against bad kitty colds but also panleukopenia, which is almost always fatal in kittens. If I were to take them to a vet for these shots, it would cost many hundreds of dollars for six cats. Fortunately, having done rescue for more than a decade, I am very adept at giving vaccines and even microchipping myself.
I also got a pop up tent for Sunspot and Charlie (the two most workable) who are currently on my dining room table. This makes it a lot easier for me to handle them and reminds me to do so more frequently than when they were in the upstairs room.
Thanks again for all your help, and please keep these beauties in mind should you know of someone looking for a cat in the Baltimore area!
