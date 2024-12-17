Rescued Cats & Kittens from Lucille Park

On November 8th, I saw a post on NextDoor from someone trying to give away four outdoor kittens in her neighborhood. Thinking it might be a TNR situation, I went down to investigate and found that the kittens were not really being provided for, one had an eye infection and, while not social, they were easy to apprehend. I not only took home the kittens (there are four) and their mother (Maple, who is very sweet), but also another cat who ran over and ate voraciously while I was there (Periwinkle). In total, I rescued six cats that are now in my care. The problem is, I am no longer affiliated with any rescue group and adoptions are slow. No rescue group thus far has been able to help in any way.

Both the adults have had vet care which has added up to almost $500 so far. Maple's surgery was free but there was a charge for testing, however, since she almost died after surgery (not normal!) I took her to a vet (who offered a 20% discount) and did an exam and full blood panel on her to see if there was some underlying issue - there wasn't! but that assurance cost $280. I also took Periwinkle to the vet yesterday for spay surgery. Ended up she was already spayed but her anesthesia, rabies shot, and testing cost about $120. I've also given the kittens approximately $40 worth of FVRCP shots which I had purchased for my own cats.

People have been very generous with supplies so far and I am very thankful for that, but money is very tight right now, and I'm hoping for help with these expenses. Any amount you can provide would be greatly appreciated!

Maple and Periwinkle are ready for homes if anyone is interested. The kittens need more socialization and I'm trying to find a rescue to help with that and their vetting.

Thanks so much for your help!