For the past three months, Lucho has been battling health problems requiring serious emergency surgeries and prolonged hospital stays.





As some know, he is the house dad at a boys' home in Ecuador where young men aging out of Restore17 partner orphanages are cared for, ministered to, and provided further skills education.





If you know Lucho, you know that he is a selfless Believer who goes where the Lord calls him. He was transformed by his salvation in Christ, which led him out of his home country, into the mission field and eventually to his current role with Restore17.





Please consider donating to help our friend. The course of his illness has been a difficult rollercoaster of fear, grief, recovery, healing, and hope. Your prayers for comfort, provision, and improved health are coveted!





Let's fight for Lucho!

¡Luchemos por Lucho!