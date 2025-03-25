Lucas in Missions

Partner with Me in Reaching the Nations!

God has called me to serve as a missionary, sharing His love and truth with those who need to hear it. My journey is fueled by faith, and I invite you to be part of it through prayer and financial support.





By partnering with me, you are investing in God’s Kingdom—helping to spread the Gospel, disciple believers, and bring hope to communities. Your monthly support enables me to continue this mission, covering essential needs such as ministry expenses, living costs, and outreach opportunities.





Ways You Can Support:

🙏 Pray – Your prayers are powerful and deeply appreciated.

💙 Give Monthly – Even a small monthly gift makes a big impact!

📢 Share – Help spread the word so others can join this mission.





Thank you for being part of what God is doing! Your generosity and prayers make this mission possible.