Luca Bautista Rivera Brain Tumor Fund

Luca is 3 years old and has been diagnosed with grade 2 PXA (Pleomorphic Xanthastrocytoma). This is a rare brain tumor that is cancerous. It is usually discovered around the age of 10, but thanks to Luca's twin sister pushing him out of a shopping cart (ultimately initiating the discovery of the tumor) we are able to start treatment sooner than later. Luca had brain surgery on June 9th, 2023. His neurosurgeon was able to remove most of the tumor, but some residual was left behind on a major vein. He will be starting treatment soon and will be taking 3 chemotherapy pills everyday for two years.

Luca is a sweet boy who loves monster trucks, dinosaurs and sharks. We are raising money to help with expenses for his treatment. His father is not currently working so he can help care for our children and I switched to working part-time. We are traveling back and forth from Albuquerque to Denver to see an oncologist for Luca's treatment. Every contribution helps and we are so grateful for your kindness during these difficult times.

#LucaStrong #LetsGoLuca