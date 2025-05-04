Lawson's Life-Altering Surgery Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $360
Our dear friend Lawson recently underwent emergency surgery to remove multiple vertebrae from his back due to a medical issue. The surgery has left him unable to walk, likely permanently per doctors. Lawson needs our help to overcome this life-altering event. Your contribution will provide essential support for physical therapy, food, and other necessities during this challenging time. Let's rally together to help Lawson navigate this uncertain future and ensure he receives the care and resources he needs to thrive.
Wish I could do more but hope this helps
Get better soon, buddy. Hope this helps a bit.
