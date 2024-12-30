Loyola Lodge Under 40 Campaign

The Loyola Lodge Association is launching an "Under 40" fundraising campaign to supplement Theresie's donation for the kitchen remodel.

Campaign Objectives:





Stewardship: The Under 40 generation is one of renters, such that for many of us, the Loyola Lodge is our first foray into home ownership. Engaging emotionally and financially in a major home improvement project like this will foster a greater sense of shared ownership, and that stewardship will bleed into our entire experience of the Loyola Lodge as we make it our own and make it better.





Enhancement: Improve facilities, including communal spaces and cooking amenities, to enrich family experiences -- especially around major holidays like Thanksgiving.





Preservation: Allocate funds for essential repairs and maintenance to keep the Lodge safe, warm, and welcoming.





How You Can Help:





Donate: Contributions of any size are appreciated and will directly impact the Loyola Lodge's future.





Share: Spread the word about our campaign within your families to help us reach our goals.





Engage: Make plans to attend the Under 40 Week in June!