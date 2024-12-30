Campaign Image

Loyola Lodge Under 40 Campaign

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Jack Gilmore

The Loyola Lodge Association is launching an "Under 40" fundraising campaign to supplement Theresie's donation for the kitchen remodel.

Campaign Objectives:

Stewardship: The Under 40 generation is one of renters, such that for many of us, the Loyola Lodge is our first foray into home ownership. Engaging emotionally and financially in a major home improvement project like this will foster a greater sense of shared ownership, and that stewardship will bleed into our entire experience of the Loyola Lodge as we make it our own and make it better. 

Enhancement: Improve facilities, including communal spaces and cooking amenities, to enrich family experiences -- especially around major holidays like Thanksgiving.

Preservation: Allocate funds for essential repairs and maintenance to keep the Lodge safe, warm, and welcoming.

How You Can Help:

Donate: Contributions of any size are appreciated and will directly impact the Loyola Lodge's future.

Share: Spread the word about our campaign within your families to help us reach our goals.

Engage: Make plans to attend the Under 40 Week in June!

Dan Marioni
$ 400.00 USD
14 days ago

Looking forward to all the improvements. Let me know how I can help. I'm pretty good with a saw :)

Toy Lim
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

