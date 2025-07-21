Loving Care for Her Final Journey

A brave 37-year-old mother of three, who we first met through Safe Families for Children is battling metastatic breast cancer and nearing the end of her earthly journey. We welcomed her into our home under hospice care, as her options looked grim. Knowing she will need 24/7 skilled support (to ensure care, safety, and time with her children) we asked – how can we do this? Private care is costly ($15–30/hour) and Jackie is working full time. Almost immediately we were reminded of the loaves and fish (John 6:11). So, we’re trusting God to multiply what we are bringing, and asking if you might join and help us meet this need.

There is much to her story and for her privacy/dignity some details are omitted.

When donating on this platform you will receive a receipt and can use for tax purposes. If you’d rather give directly or by a check, you can contact Jackie.

Thanks so much for considering.

Jackie and Jim Whitfield



