Loving thi neighbors

I have been trying to help those in need with food n drinks and to keep cool ! Everyday I drive by what they call a tent city and it breaks my heart to see all the people out in the heat hot, thirsty,and starving! The saddest part is the children that I have seen out there as well ! I have tried to help the families out with the children and pets but I just can’t afford to ! I have given what I can and I feel like there has got to be more I can do ! So I looked online and here I am ! I thought what the heck I’ll give it a try! I know there are other resources out there but this is something that weighs heavy on my heart n I feel there is a purpose in my life to help those in need! So please if you can or will help please do ! I wanna get a bunch of ice and water for these people and maybe some stuff like big umbrellas to shade them, or cool rags to help them stay cool some med like ibuprofen, alieve, ect for those in pain ! Maybe some lunchables for the children n some sand wich stuff to feed them ! There is only a few families there and I’ve got to meet them! There stories are so sad and they are truly trying to get on there feet ! So please help me do gods work as I feel in my heart im supposed to