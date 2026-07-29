Loving Mom needing reliable vehicle

I go by faith and not by sight I am a mother of four amazing children who are my world, at this time I am in need of a reliable vehicle so I am able to make it back and forth for our daily routines. I work hard each day and I'm not able to make ends meet so I can save enough to get a car or any vehicle that can maintain and not break down as we need one. I know this is nobody's problem but my own, but I also believe that others can understand where I'm coming from and there are kind people that actually do care and are willing to help. I absolutely appreciate any and all support that can help thank you so much.