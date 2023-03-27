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In Loving Memory of Liam-Supporting Corey & Family

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In Loving Memory of Liam-Supporting Corey & Family

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$2,675 USD

Fundraiser created byNathan Dunn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Corey Swanson

In Loving Memory of Liam-Supporting Corey & Family

🕊️ Help Us Support Corey & Honor Liam ❤️


On September 8th, Corey lost his 16-year-old son, Liam, who was a passenger in a terrible car accident.


Liam was full of life, caring, and always there for his friends. He had so much love to give and so much life ahead of him. No parent should ever have to experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child.


We’ve started a fundraiser to help Corey and his family with the unexpected expenses of Liam’s funeral and burial, time away from work, and bringing loved ones together to celebrate Liam’s life and say goodbye.


If you can donate, any amount will help. If you can't, please consider sharing this post. Every share helps us reach another person who may be able to support Corey and his family during this heartbreaking time.


Most importantly, please keep Corey, his family, Liam’s friends, and everyone who loved Liam in your thoughts.


Rest peacefully friend. You were loved. You mattered. You will never be forgotten. 


Ride free, Liam. Keep that 4stroke wide open and save us a spot up there. #LLL 🏍💨🕊❤️‍🩹


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