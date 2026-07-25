Loving homes

Hello everyone! My names Jada 24 y/o. I’m reaching out with my story in hopes to meet others with the same mind set and open loving heart. I’ve had a very rough up bringing, moving house to house, being homeless, gone with out food all while taking care of my disabled brother and grandmother from the age of 6. At 15 unfortunately I was r*ped and held hostage which I was impregnated from and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy who is my absolute whole world. Then At 21 i had a very high risk pregnancy and gave birth to a beautiful medically fragile baby girl. She was my everything but unfortunately I never got the chance to leave the hospital w her after 2 years of operations and 2 open heart surgeries. Driving back and forth from the hospital almost everyday and working 10 hr shift to keep a roof over my families head. It was a lot 💔 I’ve sat and cried and hated myself, blaming myself, and even lost touch with god for a while after. But after almost 4 years I found god again. Opened my bible and sat and read/ cried/ laughed just talking to god. Felt a light on myself I felt I’d never feel again after loosing my daughter. The more i read and talked to god the more joy and love i started feeling again. I need to stop feeling sorry for myself and do something great and rewarding for myself and others in need. I have medical history and I’m in school to get my cna license at the moment. I have a good job as a child care provider. I would absolutely love to open my home to adopt/foster a baby needing a loving/caring/happy home🥹🙏🏼 I’ve thought long and hard and done research and even joined classes to better educate myself. I’m ready for this step and I feel this is definitely god telling me this is my calling, this is something I’d be great at and something a child in need will most definitely deserve 🥺✨ thank you so much for taking the time to read my story.