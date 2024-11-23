Love and Support for Deb Arbo

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,895
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Arbo
Deb and Addison-We are so sorry to hear about Bruce’s passing. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Addison-your dad was always your biggest fan and was so proud of you. We will miss seeing him at the ballfields. Sending our love.
You have my sympathy for your loss. I hope there will be brighter days ahead.
Sending my love and prayers to you both as well as the rest of the family. I’m so very sorry!
Prayers to you all during this difficult time!!
So very sorry to hear this Deb.. Heartfelt condolences to you and your daughter and the entire family.
Thinking of you Deb and Addison at this difficult time. Praying you find some comfort in your memories.
Thinking of you all. So sorry for your loss.
So sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you.
Very sorry.
Bruce was such a kind and funny man...so sorry to hear that he has passed.
RIP Bruce. You will be missed.
This breaks my heart. So sorry for your loss. Bruce and I were pledge brothers and roomies during one of the best times of our lives and was in my wedding. He will be missed.
Bruce was a kind and thoughtful man. I'm so sorry to hear of your family's loss, my thoughts are with you during this time of mourning.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Deb and Addison we are sorry for your loss and we pray for you both during this difficult time.
So very sorry for your loss
