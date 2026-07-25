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Love's Anchor - Adopting Baby Tamara

GoalKES 300,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byRoslien Mary Ombewa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roslien Mary Ombewa

Love's Anchor - Adopting Baby Tamara

🌟💔 It all started when I found Baby Tamara on my doorstep, a tiny bundle of innocence and vulnerability. She was just 2 years five months ago, abandoned at our home, his little heart pounding in fear as she cried out for help. That moment changed everything—it wasn't just about me anymore; it was about this fragile life that needed love, protection, and care desperately. 😢👶

I am Roseline Mary, a mother of three wonderful boys who have always been my world. However, as much as I love them to the moon and back, financially supporting all five of us has become increasingly challenging. It's tough enough when it’s just your own flesh and blood you are responsible for, but now there’s another little soul entirely depending on me! 🙏

I can’t even begin to explain how much Tamara means to me. She is not only my daughter by choice but also a beacon of hope—a reminder that sometimes in the darkest times, light finds its way through the cracks. 😇❤️

But here's where you come in: Your support isn’t just about money; it's about giving Tamara and my family a chance at a brighter future filled with love, laughter, and countless possibilities. It’s about making sure she gets everything from medication to school fees that every child deserves. 📚💉

I promise you, your contributions will go directly towards covering her medical bills, education costs, and all other essentials needed for this little one to thrive into the incredible human being we know she can be! 🙌🌈

So if you've ever felt touched by a story of hope overcoming hardship or perhaps wanted to leave a mark on humanity in some small way—this is your chance. Every single contribution, big or small, adds up and makes an immense difference in the life of someone like Tamara who needs us now more than ever! 📲💌

Let's show Baby Tamara how far love can travel across boundaries and hearts alike. Let’s give her a future full of endless possibilities because together, we are stronger than any struggle or challenge that comes our way. 🙏❤️✨

Thank you for reading this story—for seeing the humanity in every being regardless of circumstance; thank you for choosing kindness over apathy; most importantly, thank YOU for considering how you can help make a profound impact in Baby Tamara's life and so many others like her! 🌟💖

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