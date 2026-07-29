MOM STRUGGLING TO HELP HER KIDS

I gave birth to my first son in March of 2025, and I gave birth to my second son in May of 2026, I am really struggling to pay my rent, and all of my bills and I am struggling to get to the doctors office as I do not have a vehicle to use currently, I also am struggling as I want to help my sister move down to where I am, but I can't because I don't have any funds to help her, I also do not have any funds to help my brother out when I really want to but can't, it breaks my heart.. I also want to help my boyfriends family and my family out as both of our families have recently lost some of their beloved friends and family. I am also wanting to buy a new pack n play, bottles, crib sheets, crib mattress and clothes for both of my babies. I also lost a bit of weight after giving birth to my kid in May, so I am also in need of some clothes for myself and my boyfriend.





My CashApp is : Selenabryant1267