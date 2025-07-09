Shelnutts' Flood Tragedy Fund Raiser

💔 Support the Shelnutt Family After the Texas Flood Tragedy

Rosa Shelnutt’s family urgently needs your love, prayers, and support.

During the devastating Texas floods of 2025, Rosa’s parents’ home was tragically swept away by the rapidly rising waters. In the chaos, her parents were unable to escape to safety. Rosa’s father has since been found, but sadly did not survive. Her mother remains missing, and the search continues with heavy hearts and unwavering hope.

This family has always been one to serve others—generous with their time, their love, and their support. Now, it is our turn to stand in the gap for them.

Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

Funeral and memorial expenses

Search and recovery efforts

Temporary housing and essentials

Emotional and logistical support for Rosa and her family during this unimaginable time

Let us show the Shelnutt family that their compassion has not gone unnoticed. Let’s remind them they are not alone, and that we see them, honor them, and are here for them.

🙏 Please give what you can, share this campaign, and keep the Shelnutt family in your prayers.

I appreciate your kindness.