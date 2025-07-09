Campaign Image

Shelnutts' Flood Tragedy Fund Raiser

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Jacqueline McAdams

💔 Support the Shelnutt Family After the Texas Flood Tragedy

Rosa Shelnutt’s family urgently needs your love, prayers, and support.

During the devastating Texas floods of 2025, Rosa’s parents’ home was tragically swept away by the rapidly rising waters. In the chaos, her parents were unable to escape to safety. Rosa’s father has since been found, but sadly did not survive. Her mother remains missing, and the search continues with heavy hearts and unwavering hope.

This family has always been one to serve others—generous with their time, their love, and their support. Now, it is our turn to stand in the gap for them.

Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

  • Funeral and memorial expenses
  • Search and recovery efforts
  • Temporary housing and essentials
  • Emotional and logistical support for Rosa and her family during this unimaginable time

Let us show the Shelnutt family that their compassion has not gone unnoticed. Let’s remind them they are not alone, and that we see them, honor them, and are here for them.

🙏 Please give what you can, share this campaign, and keep the Shelnutt family in your prayers.

I appreciate your kindness.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Your family is in my prayers. May God strengthen you as only He can.

Maxine Busits
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

So very sorry for your loss.

Heather
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers for your family during this difficult time.

