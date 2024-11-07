Let's Help Lindsey with her Dad's Funeral Costs

Lindsey's Dad went with the Lord on November 2nd, 2024. Aside from caring for her Dad while he was in the hospital, it comes with the responsibility for her to cover the funeral costs. While she was able to secure finances, it was through a loan that she had to pay overtime. While there is an ongoing Meal Train for her with an option to donate also, we want to help her and her family ease the burden and eliminate the heavy cost that came after losing her Dad.

Please give as the Holy Spirit leads you. Whether you know her, or someone who shared this post with you, this campaign was created by me and several of her friends at church that want to bless her with more than what she can imagine. She's not a person that will ask for help. So we are the one asking on her behalf.



While you can share this with others who might want to help out, please don't share this with other social media spaces that she can see right away. We want to surprise her with this gift. Help us reach this goal and gift her with peace of mind.



Here's the obituary she wrote for her Dad > https://www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com/timothy-ryal-bates/