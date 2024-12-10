Fighting Cancer with Love and Stability for Jess

Life has thrown us a curveball, and now we’re stepping up to bat for our amazing sister Jess, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Jess isn’t just a hairstylist who has spent years making the Orange, CA, community look and feel fabulous—she’s also a devoted mom to two wonderful kids and the kind of person who can light up a room. However right now, her world has been turned upside down, and she needs our help.

Jess is facing housing and employment insecurity as she begins a grueling 12-18 months of treatment, with chemo tentatively scheduled in just two weeks. Her doctors have asked her to step away from work for the first 5-6 months to focus on healing, leaving her unable to provide for her family. With her immune system about to be significantly compromised, stable housing isn’t just a necessity—it’s a matter of protecting her health. We’re extremely concerned about the impact her housing situation could have on her ability to recover and fight through treatment.



We’re working tirelessly to tap into resources, but many programs have limitations, like mileage restrictions or requiring chemo to begin before resources can be considered, and some aren’t available at all. We’re determined to keep fighting for every avenue of support, but we need your help to make sure Jess has a safe, stable home during this difficult time.



We’re aiming to raise $25,000 to cover a year of rent so Jess can focus on what really matters—kicking cancer’s ! With your generosity, we can ensure that once Jess’s disability benefits are secured (we’re actively working on it), those funds can be dedicated to essential needs like medications, co-pays, and travel costs for her treatments.



Jess has always been there for others with a joke, a kind word, or the perfect haircut, blowout or color to lift someone’s spirit and brighten their day. Now it’s her turn to be lifted. If you can donate, we would be endlessly grateful. If you can’t donate but know of resources for housing, treatment, or living expenses in the Orange and Anaheim, California area, please share them with us at bcresourcesforjess@gmail.com.



We’re holding onto faith, humor, and a whole lot of love as we walk this journey with Jess. Together, we can give her the foundation she needs to fight this battle with strength and dignity. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of her support team. As Jess said after the shock of her diagnosis wore off, “If you can’t laugh at life, you’ll miss the joy in the little moments.” Let’s make sure she keeps smiling and finding joy all the way to remission.❤️

