The board of Love Your Neighbor Maternity Home is working toward opening a maternity home in the MetroWest area of Boston, Massachusetts, where there are no homes to welcome moms who wish to have their child but do not have the support needed. We are a Christian based nonprofit.





MISSION STATEMENT: Love Your Neighbor Maternity Home's mission is to have a home for pregnant women in need of a safe, supportive and loving environment. We are founded on the principle that all life is precious and made in the image of God. We strive to encourage and assist mothers in making important decisions about the future for themselves and their babies