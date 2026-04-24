Love realm

I am so sorry , I am Richard Vyizigiro wrote this book when I got here in USA had an inspiration to be a writer finished the book and paid what I could then life didn’t go as planned and due to my Ego never thought to ask for help but I am at the end and today I was about to jumping off a bridge and a heart told me not to give up and give this a chance , please all I ask is that u prove me that social medial and online ain’t the only place to make money that the old days still exist , please launch this book even if I wouldn’t be here but it will take care of my kids.

I will attach my publication coordinator infos

and publication “PAGE PUBLISHING “ u can confirm with her or with company





yours truly

Richard V