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Love, Prayers, & Support for the Stubbs Family

Fundraiser created byDanielle Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sundi Stubbs

Love, Prayers, & Support for the Stubbs Family

In Loving Memory of Kayden Stubbs


Our family is devastated by the sudden loss of sweet Kayden, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on Thursday evening of June 11th. This unexpected loss has left our hearts broken, and we are trying to support one another through this incredibly difficult time. Every prayer, share, and donation means more to our family than words can express, and we are truly grateful for your love and support during this heartbreaking time.


Kayden was born on March 2, 2010. He was a vibrant, happy young man who touched many lives with his big smiles and desire to help others. He loved the outdoors. From his days in the sandbox on his knees until his last days of cutting hayfields with his Pop and jumping off the bridge into the river with his friends, he was full of life and love. Kayden has so many amazing friends and neighbors that adored him and helped him to thrive on this earth. He loved hunting, fishing, playing in creeks and mud. He had great memories from his younger years attending Hogansville Elementary, Callaway Middle, and at Greenville High, where he last attended.


Kayden participated in Coweta County's 4-H Poultry Club and the West GA Junior Rodeo, Junction Lanes Bowling teams, and played baseball in Grantville for a season. He grew up riding bicycles, four wheelers, dirt bikes, and tractors. He loved the thrill of riding a wheelie at top speed and jumping any hill. Kayden would stop and help neighbors if he saw any need. He took pride in doing any type of yardwork, running heavy equipment, tearing down motors and modifying them to run faster. He lived and loved life in its fullest measure.


Kayden will be missed greatly by all who knew him, but his spirit lives on and he would want to know that his short life could leave a great impact and a lasting effect of greater love and wisdom to his friends and family.


Survivors include his mother, whom he loved very much, Melanie Stubbs; his loving grandparents, Larry "Bubba" and Sundi Stubbs; his aunt Danielle and Uncle Luke Thompson; cousins, Bailey, Jaxon, Raylan, Michael, Leo, Derek, Cady, Dallas, and more; his great-grandparents, great-aunts and uncles, and special friends and neighbors that helped to shape his life including, Bobby and Nicole Lujan, Jesse and Tiffany Battles, and so many others. He leaves his longtime girlfriend, Chloe; best friends, Andrew, Ty, Preston, Hunter, and Cash; his fellow students and mentors from school; and so many more.


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