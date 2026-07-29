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Love on the Glass Family

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,315 USD

Fundraiser created byDenee Reyes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Vanessa Glass

Love on the Glass Family

5/17/26

Alex was released yesterday afternoon. He was uncomfortable and moving a little slow, but his humor and good spirit began to shine through. His precious little ones are sooooo happy he is home. There was very little sleep while he and mom were at the hospital. Plenty of tears- so many prayers.

It was beautiful to watch Tzuriya take full advantage of the hospital stay to pray for nurses and the doctor. Each of them were deeply touched by the Holy Spirit. How beautiful! Vanessa is understandably exhausted and is taking time to rest with her family. We are so very thankful for how this all worked out. Please continue to pray for total and complete healing, in Jesus name!


5/15/26

Alex and Vanessa Glass are INCREDIBLY blessed with five beautiful children. Last week, they found themselves in the ER with their oldest daughter, Tzuriya, which her glorious update is below, BUT, just yesterday, Alex came home early from work very sick, vomiting a ton and experiencing severe abdominal pain. After another ER visit, he was admitted, diagnosed with appendicitis, and was scheduled for surgery today. Good news is, his surgery was prompt and successful! PRAISE GOD!!! He may be released this evening so long as he is responding appropriately. He has yet to eat, walk, etc. at latest.


Let’s be the body and shower love and support for their family. The kiddos were brave Ben though they were scared. It’s not easy for one sibling to go into the hospital and then less than a week later for dad and mom to go….despite it all, GOD IS FAITHFUL!! Hallelujah!!


From Vanessa regarding Tzuriya*


THANK YOU MY FATHER!! 😭🙌🏼❤️‍🔥🥰

Tzuriya is officially discharged!!! Wow! Thank you Jesus! Blood work came back good today and She has a normal sinus heart rhythm again.

Praise the Lord!!! The EKG specialist said her EKG came back saying “Normal” and that she didn’t even need to “read” it because it was so normal. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 We’ve got her medicines to take home. We have a portable ekg monitor for the next 24 hours, and then our follow up is scheduled with the specialist.


Tzuriya had a Mighty turnaround ❤️ and now all my precious babies are HOME. 🏡 🙌🏼😭🥰❤️‍🔥🥹

Thank you Jesus!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼


****


I read this passage and it is where Her name TZURIYA comes from. God is my Rock! Thank you for everyone who is praying for Tzuriya. 🙏🏻❤️

“Nevertheless I am continually with You;

You do hold my right hand.

You will guide me with Your counsel,

and afterward receive me to honor and glory.

Whom have I in heaven but You?

And I have no delight or desire on earth besides You.

My flesh and my heart may fail,

but God is the Rock and firm Strength of my heart and my Portion forever. ❤️‍🔥

But it is good for me to draw near to God;

I have put my trust in the Lord God and made Him my refuge,

that I may tell of all Your works.”

‭‭Psalm‬ ‭73‬:‭23‬-‭26‬, ‭28‬


We celebrated Cinco de Mayo 🇲🇽 at home on 🌮Tuesday, and enjoyed some churros 🥰together. The kids had fun dressing up and being silly. 💃🏻🪇


By the end of the night though, Tzuriya wasn’t feeling very well and we weren’t sure what was wrong. Her heartbeat was being very erratic randomly. She’d never experienced this before so we didn’t really know what was going on and thought maybe it was a sugar rush/crash or something.


In the morning, it persisted and worsened by afternoon so we brought her to the ER. Her heart was spiking to 225 and then dropping to 89 just back and forth but not a consistent rhythm.

After EKGs and echocardiograms and tests- they said it looks like atrial tachycardia which they gave a medicine to stabilize her heart rate. We’re praying and believing for divine healing in Jesus name! She is Healed in Jesus name! 🙏🏻❤️

She is staying overnight PICU, possibly 2 nights and possibly will be transferred to downtown Houston, with Alex at the hospital, while I’m home with the babies. Jesus 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 help ❤️.

In the morning we’ll get a visit from a electrophysiologist to check the rhythm of her heart and the response to the meds, and get direction of next steps from there.


God is the Strength of Tzuriya’s Heart ♥️ and her portion forever! Tzuriya’s name means Jehovah our Rock/Rock of Yahweh. I Read this Word tonight as I’m FaceTiming my baby girl till she can fall asleep. Thank you my Father for healing my baby Tzuri. 🙏🏻❤️‍🔥😭

Jesus may you get the glory from all of this!

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