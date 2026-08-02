Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devastated. Grieving this unfathomable loss is already hard enough without having to worry about finances. I have started this fundraiser to help defray the cost of expenses and to help ease the burden just a bit so Vanessa can provide for her children and help them move thru this grieving process with thier mother. If you are able to donate no amount is to big or to small and all monies raised will go directly to the family.The family also covets your prayers. We know our Father in Heaven sees us and hears our prayers so please pray for peace, for comfort, and for wisdom for Vanessa as she moves herself and her children thru this storm. Thank you





(This platform was chosen because they do not force a min percentage to give back).